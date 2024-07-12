Iowans need to take it easy outside with a steamy weekend looming

Forecasters say an exceptionally hot and humid weekend is ahead and Iowans are warned not to overdo it if they’re working or playing outdoors.

Carla Johnson, an infection prevention specialist with Van Diest Medical Center in Webster City, says falling victim to heat stroke can be very risky, so know the symptoms.

“Your skin can look hot. It will feel hot. It can be red. Sometimes it can be dry or it can be damp,” Johnson says. “You can have a fast, strong pulse. You can have a really bad headache. You can feel dizzy. You can even feel nauseated.”

A person with heat stroke might also seem confused, and they may even pass out.

“If it gets really bad, you need to call 911 right away, especially for heat stroke,” Johnson says. “Move that person to a cooler place. Get some cool cloths on that person or get them to a cool bath.”

Another risk is heat exhaustion, which she says has a varied set of warning signs.

“Every person has a different level of sweating, but this person is going to sweat immensely,” Johnson says. “They’re going to feel cold, pale and clammy skin. They’re going to have a fast, weak pulse. They’re going to have really bad muscle cramps. They’re going to be really super tired and they’re going to feel super weak.”

Seven southwest Iowa counties are under an excessive heat watch from Sunday afternoon through Monday night, as forecasters say heat indices may reach 112 degrees.

(Reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)