State regulators could vote on new gambling licenses in February

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission set the timeline today for new license applications.

The process includes a gambling market study and proposals to do that are due August 15th. Applications for those interested in getting a license are due one month later. The commission will hear presentations on potential new casinos in October.

The market study is due at the end of December with a public presentation in January. It’s anticipated the IRGC will make a decision on awarding any new licenses in February. Te move comes after the Iowa Legislature’s two-year moratorium on new licenses ended June 30th

A group in Linn County is proposing a casino in Cedar Rapids, but not other proposals have been made public.