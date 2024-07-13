Iowa’s political leaders react after Trump shot in ear at outdoor rally

The chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa says there’s “no place for political violence” in America. Iowa GOP chair Jeff Kaufmann spoke with Radio Iowa a few hours after former President Trump was shot in the ear and a person in the crowd at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania was killed.

“People ought to be able to go to a Trump rally, they ought to be able to go to a Biden speech — they ought to be able to go any place, anywhere, any time and not even think if their life might be in danger,” Kaufmann said.

AUDIO of Radio Iowa interview with Iowa GOP chair Jeff Kaufmann (runs 5:34)

Kaufmann expressed hope that the Republican National Convention will go ahead as scheduled.

“I think the Republicans march on to Milwaukee…the Democrats go to Chicago the next month, but we must continue to practice our democracy,” Kaufmann told Radio Iowa. “…These political leaders of ours — they’re fathers, they’re mothers, they’re grandfathers and grandmothers. They’re people, ultimately, that are trying to do right. I may not agree with them all or I may agree with them all, but…political violence must not real its ugly head into rallies, events, dinners, speeches, you name it.”

Kaufmann was in Mount Pleasant, giving a speech to Henry County Republicans this afternoon and someone stopped Kaufmann as he walked to his car to break the news that Trump had been injured. “Is (Trump) OK? Was there anybody hurt? You’re hungry for details and information immediately,” Kaufmann said in describing his initial thoughts, “but it was a surreal moment, a moment of concern.”

As Kaufmann drove home this afternoon, Kaufmann said his thoughts turned to another presidential candidate whose family has lived through two assassinations. “Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. needs to have Secret Service protection before the stroke of midnight,” Kaufmann said.

Kaufmann has been to innumerable political rallies — and gone through the metal detectors along with the rest of the crowd — and he said it’s hard to comprehend today’s events.

“Why do people even run for president when just trying to do something for your country, regardless of your political views, can lead to an assassination attempt?” Kaufmann said. “This should not stand without thorough investigation and it has to be roundly condemned and I believe it will be.”

Iowa political leaders from both parties immediately began issuing statements on social media this afternoon, calling for Iowans to pray for Trump, thanking the Secret Service for its response and condemning the violence. A compilation of those statements is below.