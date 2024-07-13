Iowa’s political leaders react after Trump shot in ear at outdoor rally

The chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa says there’s “no place for political violence” in America. Iowa GOP chair Jeff Kaufmann spoke with Radio Iowa a few hours after former President Trump was shot in the ear and a person in the crowd at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania was killed.
“People ought to be able to go to a Trump rally, they ought to be able to go to a Biden speech — they ought to be able to go any place, anywhere, any time and not even think if their life might be in danger,” Kaufmann said.
AUDIO of Radio Iowa interview with Iowa GOP chair Jeff Kaufmann (runs 5:34)
Kaufmann expressed hope that the Republican National Convention will go ahead as scheduled.
“I think the Republicans march on to Milwaukee…the Democrats go to Chicago the next month, but we must continue to practice our democracy,” Kaufmann told Radio Iowa. “…These political leaders of ours — they’re fathers, they’re mothers, they’re grandfathers and grandmothers. They’re people, ultimately, that are trying to do right. I may not agree with them all or I may agree with them all, but…political violence must not real its ugly head into rallies, events, dinners, speeches, you name it.”
Kaufmann was in Mount Pleasant, giving a speech to Henry County Republicans this afternoon and someone stopped Kaufmann as he walked to his car to break the news that Trump had been injured. “Is (Trump) OK? Was there anybody hurt? You’re hungry for details and information immediately,” Kaufmann said in describing his initial thoughts, “but it was a surreal moment, a moment of concern.”
As Kaufmann drove home this afternoon, Kaufmann said his thoughts turned to another presidential candidate whose family has lived through two assassinations. “Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. needs to have Secret Service protection before the stroke of midnight,” Kaufmann said.
Kaufmann has been to innumerable political rallies — and gone through the metal detectors along with the rest of the crowd — and he said it’s hard to comprehend today’s events.
“Why do people even run for president when just trying to do something for your country, regardless of your political views, can lead to an assassination attempt?” Kaufmann said. “This should not stand without thorough investigation and it has to be roundly condemned and I believe it will be.”
Iowa political leaders from both parties immediately began issuing statements on social media this afternoon, calling for Iowans to pray for Trump, thanking the Secret Service for its response and condemning the violence. A compilation of those statements is below.
DES MOINES – Governor Kim Reynolds issued the following statement regarding the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania earlier this evening:
“This assassination attempt on a former president, current nominee for president, and leader of the Republican Party marks a dark day in American history. Kevin and I are grateful that President Trump is safe and is doing well. We will continue to pray for him and his family, as well as those who were shot and the family of the individual who was killed.
“As President Trump showed when he walked off the stage, we will not cower to such terror. I will be in Milwaukee this week and will proudly stand with him and our party. America will get through this, together, and President Trump will lead us into the next four years.”
A statement from Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart on X: “The news about Former President Donald Trump is extremely troubling. Gun violence is never acceptable and violence of any sort should never be perpetuated against people who are trying to participate in our democratic process. My thoughts are with the people who attended today’s rally and were forced to witness today’s events. I am thankful for the Secret Service and all of the brave men and women who fight to keep our nation safe every day.”
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley‘s post on X: “Thank u secret service agents for ur selflessness& bravery”
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst‘s post on X: “In the midst of chaos, Trump showed strength. Continuing to pray for him and our country. God bless America!”
First district Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Davenport) on X: “Tragic learning there’s one fatality and 2 injured in addition to Trump in Butler, PA. I pray for them & their families. I’m grateful for the Secret Service, LEO’s and first responders; thank you. Importantly, I absolutely condemn political violence. It is never acceptable! Solve differences at the ballot box.”
Christina Bohannan of Iowa City, the Democratic nominee in Iowa’s first congressional district, on X: “Praying for the safety of former President Trump and everyone who was at the rally. Violence has no place in our political system.”
Second district Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-Marion) on X: “Pray for President Trump.”
Third district Congressman Zach Nunn (R-Bondurant) on X: “Join Kelly and me in praying for President Trump, his family, and all attendees.”
Lanon Baccam of Des Moines, the Democratic Party’s nominee in Iowa’s third congressional district, on X: Political violence is unacceptable. We cannot tolerate despicable acts like this. We must find a way to come back together as a country. I pray for President Trump and everyone affected at the rally today.
Fourth district Congressman Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) issued a written statement: “I join the American people in praying for President Trump and those in attendance at his rally. This violence is unacceptable and disgusting. I wish the President a speedy recovery.”
Ryan Melton of Nevada, the Democratic Party’s nominee in the fourth congressional district, on X: My thoughts and prayers are with Former President Trump, and I wish him the best in his recovery. I commend the Secret Service for their quick response, and wish the best for all rally attendees. There’s no place for any kind of violence in our political process.
DES MOINES, IA – On Saturday, State Auditor Rob Sand released the following statement in response to the political violence that erupted at a Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania:
“Please join our family and all Iowans in praying for former president Donald Trump and anyone else impacted by this senseless act of violence. Political violence of any kind is unacceptable, and has no place in a democracy. Thankful for the quick action by secret service and law enforcement, who put their lives on the line each and every day in service of our country.”