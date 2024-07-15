Miller-Meeks says Secret Service actions at Trump rally to be reviewed

Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Davenport says congress will have “valid questions” about how the Secret Service performed at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.

“Having been in the military, there is always an after-action report,” Miller-Meeks said during a Radio Iowa interview. “You want to know, you know, how was a shooter on the building? How did that occur? Why and how were they close to the perimeter?”

Miller-Meeks said she has “additional perspective” because her oldest brother was a Secret Service agent who guarded and traveled with Presidents Carter, Ford, Reagan and Bush before ending his career working at the Reagan Ranch in California.

Miller-Meeks said she’s heard directly from Iowans — and from people from both political parties — who have expressed shock and horror after Saturday’s tragic events. “It is not acceptable. It is not how we solve differences or how we promote and advocate for issues that we think are important,” Miller-Meeks said. “We do that at the ballot box and elections.”

Miller-Meeks will be in Milwaukee at some point this week to meet with Iowa delegates at the Republican National Convention. She anticipates there will be enhanced security at the event.