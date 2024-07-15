Triple digit heat indices and severe weather possible across Iowa later today

Another steamy afternoon is ahead as forecasters say the heat index may reach 112 degrees in southwest Iowa, where five counties are under an Excessive Heat Warning. A Heat Advisory is also posted for much of the state’s southern half.

Meteorologist Andrew Ansorge, at the National Weather Service, says the big story may actually be the possibility of severe weather arriving later today.

“The highest chances are going to be over portions of central Iowa into more so eastern Iowa this afternoon and evening,” Ansorge says. “Still some uncertainty as we’re watching some storms move down from Minnesota about where things are going to develop and what time, but certainly some strong wind gusts, intense wind gusts may occur, especially as they get over into eastern Iowa this afternoon and evening.”

Ansorge says the storm front will leave Iowa with much cooler conditions that should last into the weekend.

“Temperatures will be lower tomorrow and back into the 80s in most areas,” he says, “and then really Wednesday through Saturday, we’re looking at temperatures somewhere between the low 70s to low 80s.”

The five counties under the Excessive Heat Warning through 8 PM are: Fremont, Mills, Montgomery, Page and Pottawattamie.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)