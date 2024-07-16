Iowa A.G. Bird to speak tonight at GOP convention

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird will deliver a speech at the Republican National Convention later today.

“I’m speaking about making America safe again,” Bird said, “a speech supporting President Trump and his priorities of to keep our communities safe and how much he appreciates our law enforcement.”

Bird was the only statewide elected official to endorse Trump before the Iowa Caucuses. She declines to speculate on whether she’d accept a role in Trump’s Administration next year if he wins in November.

“Biden’s been a disaster and we all remember how much better we were when Trump was president,” Bird said. “Just glad to be supporting his campaign and be helping him all the way up through the Caucuses until today.”

On the convention’s first day, Bird was tapped to oversee the process of nominating J.D. Vance as Trump’s running mate. Bird was standing in a holding area just behind the convention stage when she spoke with Radio Iowa Monday afternoon. “The mood here in Milwaukee is so positive and everybody’s so excited,” Bird said.

Bird, a Guthrie County native, is an attorney who served as Congressman Steve King’s chief of staff and legal counsel for Governor Terry Branstad. She ran unsuccessfully for Iowa attorney general in 2010, finishing 11 points behind long-time Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. She defeated Miller in 2022 by about 20,000 votes.