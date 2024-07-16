Iowa Attorney General criticizes V.P. Harris’ record on crime

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird used her prime time speaking slot at the Republican National Convention to tout former President Donald Trump’s approach to crime-related issues, but she began with her own biography.

“A few years ago, I was a local prosecutor, locking up bad guys, but in 2022 I ran for Attorney General and beat the incumbent Democrat who was first elected when I was just two years old,” Bird said, to laughter and applause.

Bird said she was elected because Iowans want a judicial system that protects them, not the criminals. “Democrats like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have made life miserable for law enforcement,” Bird said. “They treat police like criminals and criminals like victims.”

Bird focused on Vice President Harris, a former local prosecutor who was California’s attorney general for six years. “Democrats like Harris use words like ‘reimagine’ the police,” Bird said. “…The Democratic Party is the party of defunding the police. They said it, they mean it and they can’t wiggle out of it.”

Bird, who was wearing a “thin blue line” pin, said Trump has repeatedly shown his support for law enforcement and will “put criminals in jail where they belong.”

“…The radical left believes in handouts, not handcuffs,” Bird said.

The Biden campaign points to recent data showing violent crime is at a 50 year low and the number of murders in America declined 13% between 2022 and 2023.

Bird is the only statewide elected official who endorsed Trump before the Iowa Caucuses and Trump has predicted she’ll be Iowa’s governor some day.