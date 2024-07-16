Woman killed after minivan crashes into Knoxville health facility

The Iowa State Patrol says a woman inside a Knoxville health care center was killed when a minivan crashed into the building Monday.

The Iowa State Patrol accident report says 86-year-old Doris McCombs of Knoxville was driving through the parking lot of the Accura Health Care Facility at around 3:20 p.m. when she lost control and hit the building. The minivan went through the wall and struck and killed 70-year-old Rebecca Richardson of Knoxville.

McCombs was flown to a Des Moines hospital. Her condition is not known.