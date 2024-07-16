Youngest Iowa delegate at RNC says things beginning to snowball for Trump

Twenty-seven-year-old Joe Mitchell of Des Moines is the youngest Iowa delegate at the Republican National Convention.

Mitchell, a former state legislator who took office at the age of 21, said GOP vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance, who is 39, will appeal to younger voters.

“Senator Vance is clearly incredibly talented,” Mitchell said during an interview with Radio Iowa. “….Growing up with a single mom, working class, in the ‘Rust Belt’ — that background is just going to play greatly towards people in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin — states you have to win to win the election.”

Mitchell said the attempted assassination of Trump has changed the focus of delegates at the convention, even those who were not necessarily huge Trump fans. “I’ve seen so many people across all walks of life, you know on my social media and even here at the convention walking around after Saturday (saying), the ballgame has changed,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell is cautioning other Republicans from getting complacent and thinking the election’s over, but Mitchell said things are

“beginning to snowball” for the Trump campaign. “We’ve had game changer after game changer from the conviction to the debate,” Mitchell said. “…I don’t know how much of a better month or season President Trump could be having.”

Mitchell is the founder of Run GenZ, a national group that encourages young conservatives to run for office. He’ll be part of a focus group on CNN tonight during the network’s coverage of the Republican National Convention.