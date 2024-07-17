Crews continue working to clear trees in Davenport after tornado

City crews in Davenport and Bettendorf have been working non-stop to clear fallen trees, power lines, and debris after Monday night’s tornado.

Scott County Emergency Management Deputy Director Jim Hawkes says the EF-1 tornado, which was on the ground for eight miles, left a tangle in its wake. “There’s a lot of tree damage, a lot of powerline damage. The cities are dealing a lot with trees that are tangled up in powerlines and they’ve been unable to clean them up,” he says. As of this morning, power has been restored to most of the area.

The total damage to homes and businesses is still being tallied, but the governor did issue a disaster proclamation for Scott and four other counties for the storms. At least two families were forced to find shelter through the Red Cross due to the damage.

(By Grant Winterer, Iowa Public Radio)