Grassley calls for far-reaching probe into Trump assassination attempt

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s launching a multi-pronged investigation into last weekend’s assassination attempt on former President Trump.

Calling it a “very dark day in American politics,” Grassley says he’s requesting records and responses from several key federal agencies regarding what he says was a “monumental security failure.”

“I have a very good investigative staff,” Grassley says. “That staff has already been in direct contact with the Secret Service. I’ll be following up with the Secret Service, the Department of Homeland Security, and of course, the FBI.” Grassley says he’s also contacting the Department of Justice and the Homeland Security Inspector General.

He’s calling for a review of all policies and procedures, telling agency leaders in a letter: “You owe Congress and the American people full and complete transparency on how this tragedy could possibly occur.” Grassley says the lack of information from the various agencies is “unacceptable.”

Grassley says, “The American people need assurances that the federal agencies are doing all that they possibly can to protect against future violence and potential loss of life.”

Trump was shot in the ear while speaking onstage in Pennsylvania on Saturday. One rally attendee was killed and two were badly injured. The gunman was killed by law enforcement.

Grassley says the Secret Service needs to provide a thorough accounting to the public, to assure them past problems have been corrected and that the agency “is fully and effectively carrying out its core mission: protection.”