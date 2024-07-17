Iowans in 14 counties may be eligible for FEMA’s Temporary Housing Assistance

Federal officials have approved Governor Kim Reynolds’ request that Iowans in 14 counties who cannot live in their own homes due to flood or tornado damage may apply for temporary housing assistance.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to help these communities keep their citizens there and they want to be there,” Reynolds said this morning during an interview with Radio Iowa. “They want to stay. They don’t want to leave and so I think it’s just been a gallant effort from the locals and the state and then FEMA coming through with that was just a true, true blessing.”

FEMA’s Temporary Housing program is often used in hurricane zones, but Reynolds made the request late last week to extend it to Iowans in counties declared presidential disaster areas. “Thrilled beyond thrilled,” Reynolds said, “really, really grateful for the quick turnaround so we can get these people in some type of more transitional housing and then they can start making decisions about more permanent housing and what that looks like.”

Officials estimate over 2000 homes were destroyed by severe storms that swept through the state in April, May and June. Even more homes are uninhabitable due to serious damage. State agencies have already lined up the recreational vehicles and travel trailers that will be used as temporary housing. “The state will be purchasing the RVs. We’ll be delivering them. There won’t be any cost to the citizens that will be in them and then it’ll be a covered cost by FEMA,” Reynolds said. “We have contracted with a vendor to do some of the maintenance and some of the oversight.”

Modular homes may be brought in later if some residents need longer term housing until their permanent home is ready. To be eligible for the program, home owners and renters must have qualified for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program. In some instances, the RV may be parked on the same property as a home that’s been damaged or destroyed.