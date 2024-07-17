Reynolds says RNC2024 shows there’s clarity among Republicans

Governor Kim Reynolds says this week’s Republican National Convention is far different from eight years ago when supporters of Donald Trump and Ted Cruz were feuding and Trump won the 2016 nomination with the lowest percentage of delegates in 40 years.

“This is the most united party I have ever seen. It is electric on the floor. The energy, the commitment, you know especially after the assassination attempt on Saturday,” Reynolds said during an interview with Radio Iowa. “I mean there just is a clarity there.”

Tuesday night’s convention speeches from Trump’s 2024 GOP competitors show they are “all in” for Trump, according to Reynolds. “It was really good to have them there, to have them up on stage and just to show the full support for a united Republican Party,” Reynolds said. “Such a contrast from what we’re seeing from the Democratic Party.”

Tonight’s marquee speech is from J.D. Vance, the Ohio senator Trump has picked as his running mate. Reynolds said she’s “biased toward governors” and was secretly hoping North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum would be V-P, but she says the 39-year-old Vance will appeal to younger voters, a critical voting block.

“We talk a lot about restoring the possibility of the American Dream,” Reynolds said. “I feel like it’s been crushed over the last year years and he’s lived it. That’s really his life story.”

Reynolds expects Trump to deliver”an optimistic, hopeful speech” at the convention Thursday. Reynolds endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis last November and campaigned with him before the Iowa Caucuses. She publicly endorsed Trump after “Super Tuesday” primary results in March showed Trump had the necessary support to secure the 2024 presidential nomination.