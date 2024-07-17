Sioux City to host free dental clinic in October

Sioux City will host the 15th Iowa Mission of Mercy free dental clinic in October. Event founder Dr. Richard Hettinger says this will be the third time it has been in Sioux City.

“Last time we were here we saw more than 800 patients and provided $600,000 worth of care. We’re hoping to exceed those numbers this time,” Hettinger says. Dentists and dental hygienists donate their time for the event. “It’s truly a mission driven by compassion. We’ll have over 400 dental professionals of various types here working on the two days that we’ll be providing care,” he says. “We understand that there are many unforeseen factors that impact whether individuals and families can receive dental care. The economy, a change in employment, health issues and so much more can influence a decision to see a dentist.”

Sioux City dentist Kia Stack-Miller says you don’t have to live in town to be seen and treated. “We’ve seen patients from all across the country. Sometimes they’re from our area, but sometimes they just need dental care and they’ll be willing to go wherever they can in order to receive it,” She says. “We do ask for some elements of information, such as the patient’s address, as well as health history so we can keep an accurate patient record, as well as providing safe treatments for these patients.”

Stack-Miller says they can do a variety of care. “Including cleanings, root canals, extractions and fillings there are also a limited number of partial dentures available on a first come first serve basis but the clinic does not provide crowns implants or full dentures, she says. The Mission of Mercy Clinic is scheduled for October 4th and 5th in Sioux City. Learn more about the clinic at IMOM.org.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)