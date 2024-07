A man from western Iowa drowned after going under the water at Lake Anita State Park in Cass County last night.

First responders arrived at the Lake Anita Beach and learned 53-year old Ysota Rekis of Atlantic, had been underwater for a significant amount of time before he surfaced, face down. Family and other bystanders were able to place him on a raft and swim Rekis to shore and CPR was initiated. Rekis was transported to the hospital in Atlantic, but died.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)