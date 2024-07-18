Spencer schools making flood-related adjustments

One of Spencer’s school buildings won’t be opening this fall due to flood damage and about 500 third, fourth and fifth graders who would have been starting school at Lincoln Elementary next month will attend classes in other buildings in the district.

“We’re going to be cozy and tight in our buildings, but we’re going to be OK,” said Spencer Superintendent Terry Hemann.

Third and fourth graders will go to two other elementary buildings in the district. Fifth graders will go to Spencer’s middle school. “That comes after a lot of discussion and a lot of work by a principals to find the space for everyone that we’re moving,” Hemann said.

Classes start August 23 in Spencer. Online registration is underway through August 11.

“Additionally we will have an in-person day this year, which we haven’t done in a while, but we’ll have an in-person registration day on August 8,” Hemann said. “We’ll do that for anybody who needs a device to complete online registration. It’s kind of hard to do that on your cell phone.”

Last week, the head Iowa Department of Education said her agency was rounding up portable classrooms for Spencer and Rock Valley schools. Spencer’s superintendent said his district came up with its plan to shift students to other buildings in the district because there was greater need in Rock Valley schools for portable classrooms

(By Goerge Bower, KICD, Spencer)