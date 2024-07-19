Congresswoman Hinson liked Trump’s call for unity in acceptance speech

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says former President Donald Trump set the proper tone in calling for unity in his acceptance of the party’s nomination last night.

“I do you think everybody needs to be mindful of what you’re saying and how you’re saying it there’s no place for violence and I am glad that President Trump has tried to use this moment to call for unity and really to bring our country together during what has been a very divisive couple of years,” she says. Hinson says she thought Trump’s pointing out the failed policies of Democrats was acceptable, while the language used against him has been too sharp. “What I think I’ve seen is my colleagues on the other side of the aisle have used some dangerous heated rhetoric about President Trump and they were talking about ‘putting him in the crosshairs,’ completely inappropriate right?,” Hinson says.

She says it is appropriate to have a vigorous debate on the issues. “I think you can do that and we can all tone down the rhetoric there, remembering again what really unites us as Americans rather than what may divide us as Republicans or Democrats,” Hinson says.

Hinson says she looks forward to campaigning for Trump and other Republicans this fall.