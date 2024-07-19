Owner says Southpark Mall in Spencer will reopen after flooding

Southpark Mall, a retail hub in Spencer that was hit by flash flooding a month ago, will reopen according to an executive with the company that owns the property.

“We’re looking for all of our tenants to come back,” Steven Williams, a senior vice president for Security National Properties, said. “We have commitment from all of our nationals and anchors. They are heavily involved in construction and coordinating with us right now to get these stores open as soon as possible for the local residents. We know they need places to shop and we are pushing to get this mall back open so we can serve the local community.”

The Southpark Mall in Spencer was flooded with well over a foot of water. “Sixteen inches of water throughout, so that means we have to do a four-foot flood cut throughout the entire mall and anything that touched that water has to come out,” Williams says. “We’re looking at this as an opportunity to improve this asset. Flooring, walls will all be new and fresh. Some of these stores that have dated finishes…they may be looking to upgrade to their more modern prototype.”

Earlier this week, the Facebook page for “The Palms Movie Theaters” at the mall in Spencer announced “incredible strides had been made in post-flood recovery efforts” and demo work is nearly done. Williams says Hobby Lobby, JC Penneys and Dunham’s are among the anchor stores that have committed to reopening, too.

(Reporting by Ben Lundsten, KICD, Spencer)