Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa begins this weekend

Cyclists are converging in western Iowa this weekend for the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, commonly known as RAGBRAI.

Glenwood is the starting point for the 434 mile route. Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan expects the town of about 5000 to more than triple in size on Saturday night, bringing along some much-welcome business. “It’s maybe a longer-lasting economic boost just in the fact that you get the name of these local businesses out to people who wouldn’t normally know about them,” she said. “Day of, I think you’ll definitely see some local businesses make some money. They’re not going to get rich, but they will enjoy a nice weekend, I believe.”

Jennifer Uphoff of Glenwood will be hosting 30 RAGBRAI riders. “We have a group of one bus with 20 people. I just know they are setting up ten tents, and then we have another bus with ten people coming to stay at our house — so yes, it’ll be an exciting weekend,” she said, with a laugh.

Riders will exit Glenwood Sunday morning, headed to spend Sunday night in Red Oak. The other overnight stops are in Atlantic, Winterset, Knoxville, Ottumwa, Mount Pleasant and Burlington. This the 51st year for RAGBRAI and while this year’s route is the shortest ever, it’s also the hilliest.

(By Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)