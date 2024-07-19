Sioux City marks 35th anniversary of Flight 232 crash

Today is the 35th anniversary of the crash of United Airlines flight 232 at the Sioux Gateway Airport. The Mid American Museum of Aviation and Transportation is holding an open house to remember the 112 who died in the crash, the 180 who survived, and the first responders and community members who aided them.

Museum board member Pam Mickelson says begin at 10 a.m. and will have activities throughout the day. “At 3:45 we’re starting a presentation that doctor Mitch Simmons is going to talk about the communications that went on in the DC10 between Captain Haynes and the crew members, and how that saved lives. So that’s the focus of his discussion. And then at four o’clock we’re going to have a moment of silence,” she says.

Mickelson says Simmons will talk about research that tells the story through the eyes of flight attendant Susan White and how the crew worked together with the late pilot Al Haynes.

“She was 26, she hadn’t been on are many flights, so she’s in the back of the plane and Jan Brown is in the front of the plane taking instructions and communicating with Captain Haines and the flight crew,” Mickelson says. Mickelson says White is one of the few people who were involved that haven’t retired.

She says they still get weekly visitors to the exhibit that was created during the 25th anniversary. Mickelson says it’s an opportunity for a new generation to hear the details of the heroic efforts of those involved in the crash on July 19, 1989.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)