3.7 million vehicles registered in Iowa in 2023

Iowa DOT records show a decline in the number of cars and pick-up trucks registered to drive on Iowa roads last year.

In 2023, there were just over a million cars registered for use in Iowa and just over a million pick-ups for personal or business use. However, there was a nearly 4% drop in the number of automobiles registered in Iowa last year. Pick-up truck numbers in Iowa fell about a percentage point from 2022 to 2023.

The DOT’s data includes semi tractors, mopeds and other types of vehicles. It shows more than 3.7 million vehicles were registered in Iowa in 2023.