The largest employer in Cedar Rapids has a new leader.

Troy Brunk has been named president of Collins Aerospace. Brunk has led three of the six business units at Collins in Cedar Rapids. He will report directly to the CEO of RTX — formerly known as Raytheon. It’s the company that acquired Collins Aerospace in a merger back in 2020.

Brunk replaces Stephen Timm, who is retiring after a 28 year career with Collins. About seven-thousand people work at Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids.