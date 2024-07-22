Concert at amusement park to raise funds for Spencer flood victims

Managers of an Iowa Great Lakes amusement park have set a $50,000 for a benefit concert to help Spencer residents impacted by flooding.

Jon Pausley is executive director of Arnolds Park, which is on the shore of West Lake Okoboji. “All of us in northwest Iowa got affected somehow by all of this floooding, but we were very fortunate here at Arnolds Park to really just have minor inconveniences as compared to many people down in Spencer who were just devastated,” he says, “and we certainly wanted to do something to help our neighbors to the south.”

The concert will be held Sunday afternoon, the 28th of July. Pausley says several local musicians have volunteered to perform, including two musicians from Spencer. “Hormel Foods is going to be providing a lunch that day for residents of Spencer, so as residents sign up to come and their families, the park is also going to open up the amusement park for no cost that day,” Pausley says.

Spencer residents may register this week at the Spencer Chamber of Commerce for free Arnolds Park admission on Sunday and the free lunch. Funds raised at Sunday’s event will be donated to the Spencer Chamber Foundation.

(Reporting by Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville)