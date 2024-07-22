Iowa’s six week abortion ban could take effect soon

The Iowa Supreme Court has rejected a request to reconsider its recent ruling that outlawing nearly all abortions in legal under Iowa’s constitution.

A year ago, Governor Reynolds signed the law banning abortions after fetal activity can be detected, which is around the sixth week of a pregnancy. But even after the Iowa Supreme Court’s ruling the upholding the law, it hasn’t taken effect because attorneys for Planned Parenthood asked the Iowa Supreme Court to rehear the case.

Now that the Iowa Supreme Court has said no that, a lower court judge could make the law take effect yet this week. A Polk County District Court judge issued the injunction last July that has blocked the law. Under court procedures, it has to be a Polk County District Court judge who lifts that injunction. That could not happen until the Iowa Supreme Court responded to the rehearing request.