Work on Mississippi River bridge at Lansing to resume

Construction will resume soon on the new bridge over the Mississippi River at Lansing. Work was suspended in early June due to high water river levels, and then flooding. Pete Hjelmstad, a field service coordinator for the Iowa DOT, says there’s clean up to do before work on the bridge can restart.

“The problem is their construction yard — the area that they use for staging equipment — on the south side as well as the construction area for the piers and abutments on the Wisconsin side of the river, they’re going to have to get in there and clean it up because it’s going to be full of debris and everything,” he says.

High water levels also delayed construction for the new Iowa Highway 3 bridge over the Cedar River in Waverly. Originally targeted to start July 8, Hjemstad says that project is now slated to begin August 1.

(Reporting by Mark Pitz, KCHA, Charles City)