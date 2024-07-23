All Iowa delegates to Democratic National Convention back Harris

The Iowa delegates for next month’s Democratic National Convention are unanimously backing Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party’s 2024 presidential nominee.

The delegates met virtually early last night and Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart said she’s proud to lead a united delegation at this historic moment. By nine o’clock last night, Harris had secured enough support among all states’ convention delegates to be the party’s nominee.

The chair of Iowa Democrats said Iowans “understand the stakes” in this year’s election and a “substantial number” of people reached out to the state party to volunteer in the hours after President Biden exited the race and Harris began her own campaign.

A memo obtained by the Associated Press indicates a virtual roll call will be conducted online before August 7, to ensure the party’s nominee is listed on Ohio’s ballot.

Iowa GOP chair Jeff Kaufmann said in a social media post that Iowa Democrats have been “swindled” by Biden and “the machine” that kicked their party’s Caucuses out of the lead off spot in the 2024 presidential race.