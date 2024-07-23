Grassley: Secret Service boss quitting is just the start of what’s needed

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says the attempted assassination of former President Trump cast major doubt on Secret Service policies and procedures.

“Obviously everything that I’ve heard, either the non-answers or what we know for a fact, it wasn’t handled as properly as it should have been,” Grassley said this morning.

Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigned today, saying she takes full responsibility for the security lapse.

Grassley has posted messages on social media calling it a monumental security failure and he’s called on the Inspector General reviewing security measures at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania to provide regular updates to the public.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)