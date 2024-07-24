Ernst says Harris had a duty to attend Netanyahu speech

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, today said Vice President Kamala Harris had an obligation to be in Washington, D.C. today for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to congress.

“Not having the vice president presiding over a joint session of congress with our closest ally in the Middle East present — that’s a disgrace,” Ernst said during a news conference held shortly before Netanyahu’s speech was to begin at 1 p.m. Iowa time..

The vice president’s appearance at a historically black sorority’s annual convention was announced several weeks ago, before Joe Biden dropped out of the race and Harris appeared to have the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nomination secured. Ernst suggested Harris should have cancelled the trip to Indianapolis today (Wednesday) once the Netanyahu speech was scheduled.

“She’s abdicating her duties now as vice president. What is she going to do — and this will never happen — but should she become hypothetically President of the United States, what is she going to abdicate them?” Ernst said. “…Whether she likes the prime minister of Israel or not, whether she respects him or not, she should be here.”

Harris is scheduled to meet with Netanyahu tomorrow. The Israeli leader’s visit to the U.S. includes a separate meeting with President Joe Biden tomorrow and on Friday he’s to meet with former President Donald Trump in Florida.

Reports indicate pro-Palestinian activists released maggots and crickets into the hotel where Netanyahu and other Israelis are staying in Washington. Ernst, who was asked about the incident during the news conference, said whatever the goal of those protesters might be, that is not constructive.

“To treat a friend and ally like that in that manner…is not helpful,” Ernst said. “…As a mom, I’d be swatting my daughter on the rear end if she had done something like that.”

The senator’s daughter, Libby, is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Senator Ernst has made two trips to Israel for meetings with Prime Minister Netanyahu. The first was shortly after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. Ernst has often met in the U.S. with the American families of Israeli hostages and she did so again earlier today.