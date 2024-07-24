Potential VP to headline Iowa Democratic Party fundraiser

There’s a new level of interest in an Iowa Democratic Party banquet this weekend. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, booked weeks ago to headline a party fundraiser in Des Moines this Saturday, has emerged as one of the people Kamala Harris is considering as a running mate.

Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart said the event is sold out. “We were excited about him coming just in general because of who he is and his success there in Kentucky,” Hart said during an interview with Radio Iowa. “To have him spotlight right now for vice presidential contention is very lucky timing on our part.”

Beshear is one of only three Democrats from Kentucky serving in statewide or federal office. He won a second term as governor last year after steering his state through a series of tragic natural disasters. Hart said Iowa Democratic Party activists are “generally more jazzed” about the party’s prospects in the 2024 election now that Harris is the party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

“To have an opportunity to get together as Democrats on Sunday to celebrate that and to hear from a possible vice presidential contender, that’s really got people fired up,” Hart said.

Donald Trump easily won Iowa’s electoral college votes in 2016 and 2020. Polling for 2024, prior to Joe Biden’s exit from the race, has indicated Iowa to be firmly in Trump’s column again. Hart said enthusiasm for Harris may help “down ballot” Democrats who are running for congress and for state and local offices. “If this is an opportunity for people to pay more attention, to feel more positive, have the notion that it’s really important that they show up to vote, that’s when Democrats to better,” Hart said.

Hart and the rest of the delegates to next month’s Democratic National Convention met Monday night and unanimously endorsed Harris.