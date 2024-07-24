Secret Service bodycam footage of Trump rally shooter unveiled by Grassley

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is releasing new video and documents relating to the assassination attempt on former President Trump in Pennsylvania earlier this month.

Bodycam footage from local law enforcement and the Secret Service shows the suspected shooter was spotted before he was on the roof, but then officers and agents lost track of him.

Grassley says it was a “catastrophic security failure” and video from after the shooting shows that rooftop was solid.

“Seeing those two people on the roof, walking around, standing very confidently,” Grassley says. “That kind of belies what the Secret Service director told the House of Representatives, that they didn’t have anybody on the roof because it wasn’t safe to be there.”

Conspiracy theories are circulating online about what happened on July 13th, and Grassley says he’s hearing from plenty of Iowans in his town hall meetings.

“People are very cynical about the truth getting out about this whole thing, and I just want to be totally transparent,” Grassley says. “For instance, I know that after I received this video, the FBI got it as well, and you haven’t heard anything like this from the FBI.”

Grassley is asking for a range of information from a variety of agencies about their roles at the rally.

“I have issued multiple oversight requests to federal and local law enforcement dealing with the attempted assassination,” Grassley says. “My staff and I are reviewing those records as we receive them, and I will continue to publicly release relevant records in the interest of transparency.”

The director of the Secret Service resigned on Tuesday. Grassley, a Republican, says he believes that director’s post should be subject to Senate confirmation.