After flooding, Northwest Iowa officials explore joining watershed group

As part of flood recovery efforts, some officials in northwest Iowa are exploring the idea of joining a Water Management Authority that oversees the Little Sioux River watershed. The Little Sioux Headwaters Coalition currently includes agencies in areas along the Iowa-Minnesota border.

Clay County Supervisor Allen Batschelet said rather than reinventing the wheel, joining the coalition — which was set up 15 years ago — makes sense.

“To create a new one…we would have to go find every affected entity and get them…educated and informed on what this was all about and then get them to go through their approval process and then we’d have to identify who would lead the new agency, wherever it would be. What are the boundaries going to be for it? It would be a pretty heavy lift, I think, and not expeditious,” he said.

Dickinson County Supervisor Steve Clark said it may be time to have his county, along with Clay, Cherokee and Buena Vista Counties become part of the Water Management Authority for the Little Sioux.

“We can have a fairly good impact on the whole watershed as we bring in stuff from the top it will slow the water down that goes on downstream,” Clark says.

Last month’s Little Sioux River flooding devastated swaths of Spencer and Cherokee. In the small community of Linn Grove, the crest was six feet higher than the previous record set in 1993. The Little Sioux Headwaters Coalition is scheduled to meet August 14 to hear from a consultant about flood control measures.

(Reporting by George Bower, KICD, Spencer)