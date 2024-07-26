Police launch high speed pursuit of purloined police car

A central Iowa police department has recovered its stolen squad car.

West Des Moines police were dispatched Thursday to check on the mental health of a woman.

A news release says during the chaos of the initial contact, she was able to get into the squad car and drive off.

The location was tracked with GPS and officers were able to catch up to the stolen squad car.

The unidentified woman led officers onto various metro area interstates and highways at speeds reaching 125 miles an hour.

Stop sticks finally brought her to a stop in Altoona.

Police say the woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment of the original mental health concern.

Charges are pending.