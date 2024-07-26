Temperatures in the 90’s to return on Monday

Enjoy the weekend weather as the forecast calls for a return to unseasonably hot conditions to start the new week.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Andrew Ansorge says temperatures will return to less comfortable levels. “We’re looking at temperatures being into the 90’s there were parts of the state starting really Monday Tuesday into Wednesday,” he says. The humidity will make it seem worse. “Humidity will combine to create heat indices that will probably be above 100 at times in portions of the state. That probably won’t be until sometime Monday afternoon will be the first time that maybe occurs and that could then continue on Tuesday as well as into Wednesday,” Ansorge says.

That’s going to be around ten degrees above average. “Anywhere from the low to middle 80s is kind of a typical late July temperature,” he says. Ansorge says there is the possibility of some storms being generated by the warmer conditions.