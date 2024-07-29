Forecast: Parts of Iowa may see heat indices exceed 110 this week

Wide areas of Iowa saw heavy showers overnight and this morning, with more than four inches of rain falling in some areas, but the big weather story this week is likely the heat.

Meteorologist Brooke Hagenhoff, at the National Weather Service, says some steamy, sticky days are ahead.

“This afternoon, southern Iowa is going to see heat indices exceeding 100 to 105 degrees. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we’re expecting that to move into central and parts of northern Iowa, with widespread heat indices over 100,” Hagenhoff says. “Southern Iowa could see 110, maybe pushing even higher on both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.”

Heat advisories and watches are being posted for wide sections of the state, but she says the heat should ease within a few days.

“We’re looking at temperatures maybe starting to cool a bit Thursday and Friday after some thunderstorms push through,” Hagenhoff says. “On Wednesday, that will kind of push those temperatures back down. Still warm but maybe more of the normal late July/early August warmth that we’re used to seeing, with upper 80s and low 90s likely across a large portion of the area.”

More than 20 southern Iowa counties are under a Heat Advisory today from 1 to 8 PM, while Harrison and Shelby counties are under an Extreme Heat Watch from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)