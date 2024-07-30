Bedell home on West Lake Okoboji sells for $9.5 million

A lake front property in northwest Iowa that’s been on the market for a decade has sold for $9.5 million, the highest price on record for an Iowa home.

The home in Spirit Lake, located on the shore of West Lake Okoboji, is known as Peace Harbor. It was built in 2004 for Tom Bedell. Bedell is the former CEO of Pure Fishing and son of the late Berkley Bedell, a former Iowa congressman who founded the company in 1937. The home has eight bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, a media room named for Spirit Lake’s first movie theater and a replica of an Irish pub that can host up to 300 people.

A news release from the brokerage that handled the transaction says the home was listed through Christie’s International Real Estate network in late April and a buyer, whose name was not disclosed, signed a contract within 10 days. The sale was completed Monday.

The home was originally listed for sale in late 2013 and the asking price was $14.9 million. In a statement released by Christie’s International Real Estate today, Tom Bedell said it was “a dream” to create a home to host family gatherings and raise his kids during their high school years and the Bedells are “thrilled another family gets to define its new purpose.”