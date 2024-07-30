Living History Farms adding year-round space in expansion

An education center in central Iowa is taking steps toward becoming a year-round attraction.

Living History Farms spokesperson Elizabeth Sedrel says they are building a Cultivation Center to replace the visitors center and give them more space. She says it will have a climate-controlled year-round exhibit space, some administrative offices, and some new accessible amenities like a mother’s room, a family restroom, and an adult changing station. “At the same time, we’re going to be renovating our current visitor center into a dedicated Learning Center for school groups for our classes and our daycamp,” she says.

Living History Farms were built in Urbandale back in 1970 to preserve some of Iowa’s early agriculture history. “We have three working farm sites representing the indigenous Ioway in 1700, a pioneer family in 1850, and a farm family in the year 1900, We also have a recreated 1876 town of Walnut Hill,” Sedrel says. There are interactive activities at the farms.

“At many of the sites they will meet historic interpreters who can explain what they’re doing and how people lived and work the land at that time,” she says.

They recently broke ground to get the project underway. “Happily it does not interfere with guests touring the town or any of the farm sites. Once that building is done then we’ll be able to renovate the current visitor center, and we expect to hold a ribbon cutting for the whole new thing including a new picnic pavilion in 2026,” Sedrel says.

Their fundraising goal for the project is $6.2 million dollars, and Sedrel says they have already hit 85% of that goal.