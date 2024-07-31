11 months to go before Iowa’s mental health, addiction treatment systems merge

By next July, Iowa’s 13 treatment systems for mental health and the 19 networks that provide treatment for substance abuse and gambling addiction are to be unified and streamlined.

The map officials have developed divides the state into seven districts and each district would provide mental health and addiction services, but Iowa Department of Health and Human Services director Kelly Garcia says those district lines will impact providers — not patients.

“For the consumer, for the Iowan the map doesn’t matter because in this redesign you can go anywhere,” Garcia says, “…so I don’t want us to get too caught up in those boundary lines respective to what Iowans need because it won’t matter any more and that is a distinction from today’s system.”

A key part of the system will be clearly designated “access points” for care after previous efforts to set up intake sites throughout the entire state fell short.

“Where do you go if your child is in crisis? What brightly lit entry point do you go to? I can tell you I get panicked calls all the time from parents, school administrators, sometimes from people who work in this field and can’t figure it out for themselves and that’s unacceptable,” Garcia says. “We can do better here.”

The plan will also create a separate system for Iowans with disabilities. Disability services are currently handled through the state’s mental health regions. State officials say they are unsure how many Iowans will be affected by these changes, as many Iowans getting care for a mental health issue are also getting treatment for a substance use disorder.