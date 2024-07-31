More heat and humidity ahead. Could it be Iowa’s hottest day of 2024?

Forecasters say this may be one of Iowa’s hottest days of the year, with high temperatures predicted in the mid to upper 90s, while heat indices may go as high as 112 degrees.

Seven southwest Iowa counties are under an Excessive Heat Warning from noon through 7 o’clock tonight.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brooke Hagenhoff says it follows another night — and morning — of thunderstorms with heavy rain and winds.

“As these storms move out, with some clearing, the sunshine is going to start to warm up temperatures,” Hagenhoff says. “Just how high they get today will depend on how quickly the clouds clear out.”

Iowa has been caught in a loop of hot, humid days followed by powerful thunderstorms — and Hagenhoff says we’ll likely see another round of rough weather tonight for the fourth straight night.

“We’re looking at one more round of thunderstorms. It’s looking to move through late this evening and overnight again. Severe storms are possible again with this round, so we’ll want to make sure that we’re staying ‘weather ready’ for those,” Hagenhoff says. “Again, one more round and then it looks like it should get quieter as we get into Friday and the weekend.”

It may be quieter but it won’t be much cooler, as high temps through Sunday are forecast in the upper 80s and low 90s.

(Reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)