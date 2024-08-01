Grassley bill to shield ‘watchdogs’ from political bias advances

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says a bill he’s co-sponsoring would offer new protections to what he calls the “taxpayers’ watchdogs.”

Grassley says the measure would add the Offices of Inspectors General, or OIGs, to the list of executive agencies whose employees are “further restricted” from engaging in partisan political activity.

The bill passed the Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs on Wednesday.

“It received overwhelming, bipartisan support from committee members,” Grassley says, “and of course the next step is the new goal, advancing our bill to the entire full Senate.”

Grassley, a Republican, says his bill’s co-sponsor is Senator Gary Peters, a Democrat from Michigan.

Grassley says the efficacy of OIGs depends on their objectivity and the legislation will help to strengthen the ethical guidelines those workers follow.

“OIGs help root out waste, fraud and abuse in the executive branch,” Grassley says. “I think OIGs bring accountability to the federal government, so I don’t need to tell you how important it is to protect OIGs from political bias.”

He says the bill would “seal any gaps that might allow for political influence to creep in and skew OIGs’ invaluable work,” adding, he relies heavily on OIGs in his efforts to carry out Congress’ oversight responsibilities.