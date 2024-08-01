New sculpture collection is unveiled in Webster City park

A community in north-central Iowa is celebrating the art of sculpture later today. The 14th annual event in Webster City will be held at the community’s West Twin Park.

Janet Adams, with the sponsoring group “Webster City Arts R Alive,” says they’ll be featuring multiple works from sculptors who are from Iowa and two other states.

“For quite some time, we’ve been wanting to move the pieces to different parts of the park so they would have kind of their own space and their own characters, a little area for them to shine,” Adams says, “and so that’s what we’ve done this spring.”

Last year, Webster City joined the “Sculpture One” network with three other communities: Mason City, Iowa; Mankato, Minnesota; and Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Through the partnership, the four cities will rotate several high quality sculptures.

This latest collection — being unveiled this evening — will be on display in Webster City through next spring.

“You’ll see Willy the Horse, that seems to be one that’s very popular, people are talking a lot about that. That fine artist lives in Eau Claire, Wisconsin,” Adams says, “and then Humpty Dumpty, he’s really called Mr. Edwards, and he’s caused a lot of talk, too, so that’s a fun one, but we really have very nice sculptures in all parts of the park.”

There will be music and refreshments at the event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)