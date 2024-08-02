A bus fire delay for Sioux City Explorers baseball team

The bus carrying Sioux City’s minor league baseball team caught fire early this (Friday) morning on its way to a game in a Chicago suburb.

J.D. Scholten, a 44-year-old who’s been a replacement pitcher for the Sioux City Explorers since July, said the team was awakened at 3 a.m.

“It wasn’t like a panic or anything. It was just like, ‘Hey, guys. We’ve got to get off the bus,'” Scholten said. “Then we look up and there’s all this smoke in the back and by the time we got out there was a mass of flame behind the bus and I think the firefighter told some of the guys we were within minutes of the flames coming inside the bus.”

Scholten said everyone on the bus got off safely, but some of the players’ gloves were left behind and got torched. The bus was near Earlham, just west of Des Moines, when it caught fire and Scholten said the town’s fire crews were on the scene quickly. “These are volunteer guys. They came out and took care of things very quickly,” Scholten said. “Pretty impressive.”

The Sioux City Explorers won a game in Lincoln, Nebraska last night and were about a third of the way to Geneva, Illinois, when the bus caught fire on Interstate-80. Another bus picked up the team at about 5:30 and they made it to their destination before lunch. The Explorers play the Kane County Cougars at 6:30 tonight.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)