Iowa police nab Wisconsin fugitive who’s been at large 30 years

A felon who walked away from a Madison, Wisconsin halfway house in 1994 has been captured in Iowa.

Seventy-one-year-old George Hartleroad was convicted of rape in Chippewa County in 1983.

Several weeks ago, Hartleroad was busted in West Des Moines, for not having a rear reflector on his bicycle.

Police say he first gave a fake name, eventually gave his real name, and cops quickly learned he was on the run.

In bodycam footage, a police officer is heard saying, “We don’t know if Wisconsin wants you yet or not,” and Hartleroad replies, “Yeah, you will want me.”

Turns out, the state of Wisconsin -does- want him. Hartleroad is now in the Dane County jail.

By the way, in West Des Moines, the locals knew him as “Homeless Greg.”

(Robin Colbert, WIBA, Madison)