July keeps string of wet months going

DNR hydrologist Tim Hall says it looks like July will end up slightly wetter than normal once the final numbers are in. He says it continues the string of normal or above normal months that has pulled Iowa out of the drought.

“The challenge that we’ve seen in the most recent month is although the rainfall is about average a lot of it came in the last week or ten days of the month,” he says. “And anytime you get a month’s worth of rain in a couple of weeks period of time it can be very, very challenging.” The latest map from the National Drought Monitor shows a clear map with no drought areas. Hall says while the colors indicating drought areas quickly washed off the map, the process was slow and steady. “While we’ve had a pretty rapid turnaround in drought conditions, this trend toward wetter weather and sort of giving us our side of the drought started almost ten months ago in October of last year,” Hall says.

Hall says water flows are back to normal on most waterways. “Last year there was a record number of irrigation permits that were in danger of being cut off because of low flow. If the stream flows too low, we don’t allow irrigators to withdraw water to irrigate under their permits. This year, no irrigation permits are even under any pressure,” he says. The drought had cities putting water use restrictions in place and Osceola has been looking at a plan to recycle wastewater. Hall says we’d be wise to not stop thinking about water use plans.

“We would caution and advise any utility that’s sometimes struggling with water supply to think about where they were a year ago and keep working on some proactive solutions,” Hall says, “because droughts gonna come back. Maybe not this year, maybe not next year, maybe not for several years.” But he says the drought will come back sometime and it’s best to be prepared and take steps that can help minimize the impact when it does.