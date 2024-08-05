Nine Iowa airports have stopped putting out key weather information

For more than a month now, some Iowa airports have not been reporting their temperature readings and dew points because their systems are disabled.

It’s information that’s very helpful to pilots, and they’re having to go without, for now, as are weather forecasters and anyone else who might like to access those hourly measurements.

Iowa DOT Aviation Director Tim McClung explains what’s going on:

“When we have a temperature sensor that goes down on our aviation weather systems across the state, we’re no longer allowed to just notify pilots that, ‘Hey, the temperature readings are out of tolerance right now.’ We’re now being required to disable that temperature sensor.”

Due to the new federal regulations, the sensors at nine Iowa airports are down, including those at Carroll, Denison, Creston, Clarion and Webster City. McClung says the Iowa DOT is addressing the situation.

“We’re doing our very best to try to circle around and get a larger inventory of sensors and get our technicians out there to get those replaced,” he says. “This will be a rolling situation for likely the next several months until it cools down.”

McClung says there is no danger to aircraft from the disabled sensors.

The DOT says Iowa has 104 public-owned airports, including eight commercial service airports providing airline service and 96 general aviation airports. An additional four privately-owned airports are open for public use.

(Reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)