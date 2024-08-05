Red Cross issues urgent appeal for blood donors

The American Red Cross says we’re now under a blood shortage emergency, as extreme heat, natural disasters and summer vacations are causing a critical drop in donations.

Josh Murray, spokesman for the Red Cross’ Nebraska-Iowa Region, says Iowa has seen more than its share of destructive storms and flooding lately, and those elements combined with routine summertime activities are causing a serious problem.

“Since July 1st, we’ve seen a dip in donations of about 25%, a little bit more than 25%, which is obviously concerning,” Murray says. “We usually see a dip in the summer but it’s even more so in the recent month here, so we know people are still busy, back-to-school is coming up, Labor Day is just around the corner, but we really need people to get out and give, and help us provide that blood for patients who need it.”

Murray says the heat impacted almost a hundred blood drives during July in nearly every state where the Red Cross collects blood, compounding other seasonal obstacles to blood donation, like travel and summer activities.

“We’ve had severe weather, whether it’s tornadoes or flooding in parts of the state, that have also impacted either blood drives or people’s ability to get out and give, so a lot of factors play into that,” Murray says. “It’s normal this time of year but we’re seeing an even greater deficit this time around.”

Hurricane Debby made landfall today in Florida, which forced more blood drives to be cancelled in that state, and he says even a minor hurricane can cause significant, domino-effect troubles nationwide. Murray says -all- blood types are needed in Iowa, especially Type-O.

“Type-O positive is the most-transfused blood type, because it’s most common, and Type-O negative is the universal blood type, so in an emergency situation when they don’t have time to check, that’s what they reach for. So Type-O is definitely in need, but I also want to emphasize that’s not it. So if you think, ‘I’m not Type-O, I don’t need to worry about it,’ don’t think that way. Other blood types are in need as well.”

Anyone in Iowa who gives blood, platelets or plasma during August will get a $20 Amazon gift card. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Help or call 1-800-RED CROSS.