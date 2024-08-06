Man convicted of murdering Algona policeman seeks new trial

The man convicted in the shooting death of Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram is asking for a new trial.

Attorneys for 44-year-old Kyle Lou Ricke filed a motion Monday in Kossuth County District Court, asking for a new trial. Ricke was convicted of first degree murder last month. Attorney Barbara Westphal argued that both the court and the jury made mistakes during the proceedings and the evidence was insufficient.

A jury in Dickinson County deliberated for a little over an hour before finding Ricke guilty following a four-day trial in July.

Ricke is currently scheduled to be sentenced on August 21st in Kossuth County District Court. A first degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

(Reporting by Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)