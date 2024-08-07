FEMA has approved assistance for 5000+ Iowa households hit by severe weather

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced it has so far approved $61 million in assistance for Iowans dealing with damage from this spring’s flooding, tornadoes and severe weather.

According to a news release from the agency, FEMA has approved assistance for more than 5000 Iowa households. That includes $56 million in Individual Assistance to cover home repairs and other expenses that are not covered by insurance. Renters and home owners in 28 Iowa counties that have been declared Presidential Disaster Areas are eligible to apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance grants. The deadline for applications is Friday, August 23.

FEMA’s National Flood Insurance program has paid over $5 million to Iowa policyholders.