Missing Winterset man found dead in Arkansas

The body of a missing southwest Iowa man has been found in Arkansas.

The Winterset Police Department says the sheriff’s office in Howard County, Arkansas, has notified them it’s found the body of 25-year-old Joshua Graham-Caskey of Winterset.

The remains were recovered from inside a car at the bottom of Gillham Lake in southwestern Arkansas.

Deputies say the car matched the description of Caskey’s vehicle and they’ve made a positive I-D on the body.

There were no signs of foul play.

Caskey was reported missing in January.