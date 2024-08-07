State lake in Bremer County gets first major upgrade in decades

A northeast Iowa lake is seeing its first major renovation in about 70 years.

Martens Lake has been a part of the Sweet Marsh Wildlife Management Area in Bremer County since the 1950s but has remained virtually untouched.

That’s changing, as Iowa DNR wildlife biologist Dan Kirby says they’re widening the lake’s channels to improve boat access, and they’re making the channels deeper to improve habitat for fish and waterfowl.

“This lake does have a history of having some invasive aquatic species,” Kirby says. “It should help us to have the ability to more easily manage a couple of those problems.”

The lake has battled watermilfoil and brittle naiad for the past several decades. Kirby says watermilfoil is particularly troublesome as it chokes out native aquatic plants and fish.

“Because we have channels now, we should be able to draw that water down, confine the fish into a smaller area,” he says, “and deal with some of those aquatic plant issues we’ve been having in the past.”

The lake is about 30 miles north of Waterloo. The renovation is expected to be completed by September.

(Grant Winterer, Iowa Public Radio)