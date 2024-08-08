‘Festival of Ideas’ planned for Des Moines this weekend

A century ago, Iowans in the know attended events called “chautauquas,” summer festivals filled with food, culture and interesting speakers on topics like history, art, and philosophy.

The second annual effort to revive the spirit of those gatherings is planned for this weekend in central Iowa. Nathan Beacom is founder of the Lyceum Movement, which is sponsoring “Tallgrass: The Des Moines Festival of Ideas.”

“What the Tallgrass Festival is — it’s kind of a revival of something that used to exist long ago in Des Moines, which is a celebration of ideas and culture,” Beacom says. “So we have scientists, philosophers, thinkers coming in to talk about some really important things in America today, including the mental health crisis and the decline of community life.”

It’s not just a “sage on the stage,” one speaker droning on about a topic, as he says these events are designed to inspire those in the audience to discuss the topics and actually talk to one another face to face.

“They’re participatory. They’re conversational,” Beacom says. “So often we just talk online. What we do is try to build community, bring people back together, people who come from different perspectives and different backgrounds, to overcome those differences and get to know our neighbors better, and get to have really meaningful conversations with them that we might not have anywhere else.”

Yes, the looming presidential election may come up at some point, but Beacom says they strive to stay away from any hot button issues, so everyone can feel welcome and at ease. He says they’re focused on eliminating confrontations — by having conversations.

“We just create an environment of listening to one another, and hearing one another out, and thinking of ourselves as all on a common exploration — to understand these things, rather than to just have an argument and win or lose,” Beacom says. “Generally people, even if people might not think that it’s their cup of tea, people come out really energized.”

The festival opens Friday evening and resumes on Saturday afternoon.